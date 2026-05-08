Valero Energy Director Trades $72K In Company Stock

It was reported on May 7, that Rayford Wilkins Jr., Director at Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday outlined that Jr. executed a sale of 304 shares of Valero Energy with a total value of $72,735.

As of Friday morning, Valero Energy shares are up by 1.87%, currently priced at $240.76.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy is one of the largest independent refiners in the United States. It operates 15 refineries, with a total throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels a day in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Valero also owns 12 ethanol plants with capacity of 1.6 billion gallons a year and holds a 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, which can produce 1.2 billion gallons per year of renewable diesel.

Financial Milestones: Valero Energy's Journey

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Valero Energy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.02% as of 31 March, 2026, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.48.

Evaluating Valuation:

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Valero Energy's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.