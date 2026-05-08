Roger A. Carolin Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $1.52M In Amkor Technology Stock

Roger A. Carolin, Board Member at Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR), disclosed an insider sell on May 7, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Carolin's decision to sell 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $1,524,800.

The latest market snapshot at Friday morning reveals Amkor Technology shares up by 1.94%, trading at $74.4.

About Amkor Technology

Financial Insights: Amkor Technology

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Amkor Technology showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 27.48% as of 31 March, 2026. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, Amkor Technology adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Valuation Overview:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Amkor Technology's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.