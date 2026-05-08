JOHN ENGEL Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $36.95M In WESCO International Stock

JOHN ENGEL, Chairman at WESCO International (NYSE:WCC), disclosed an insider sell on May 7, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, ENGEL sold 103,549 shares of WESCO International. The total transaction value is $36,951,551.

As of Friday morning, WESCO International shares are up by 1.91%, currently priced at $357.57.

Unveiling the Story Behind WESCO International

Financial Milestones: WESCO International's Journey

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining WESCO International's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.78% as of 31 March, 2026, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, WESCO International adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Check Out The Full List Of WESCO International's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.