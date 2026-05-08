Insider Unloading: Waugh Dirk Naylor Sells $1.39M Worth Of WESCO International Shares

Disclosed on May 7, Waugh Dirk Naylor, EVP & GM at WESCO International (NYSE:WCC), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday outlined that Naylor executed a sale of 3,953 shares of WESCO International with a total value of $1,387,879.

The latest market snapshot at Friday morning reveals WESCO International shares up by 1.91%, trading at $357.57.

About WESCO International

WESCO International's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: WESCO International's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.78%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, WESCO International adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of WESCO International's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.