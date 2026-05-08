WESCO International EVP Trades $1.44M In Company Stock

It was reported on May 7, that Akash Khurana, EVP at WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Khurana's decision to sell 4,000 shares of WESCO International was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $1,436,532.

In the Friday's morning session, WESCO International's shares are currently trading at $357.57, experiencing a up of 1.91%.

Discovering WESCO International: A Closer Look

WESCO International: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: WESCO International displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.78%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Debt Management: WESCO International's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.28, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of WESCO International's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.