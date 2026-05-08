Northwest Natural Hldg President & CEO Makes $59K Stock Purchase

A significant insider buy by Justin Palfreyman, President & CEO at Northwest Natural Hldg (NYSE:NWN), was executed on May 7, and reported in the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Palfreyman demonstrated confidence in Northwest Natural Hldg by purchasing 1,225 shares, as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the transaction is $59,718.

As of Friday morning, Northwest Natural Hldg shares are up by 1.45%, currently priced at $50.19.

All You Need to Know About Northwest Natural Hldg

Financial Milestones: Northwest Natural Hldg's Journey

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Northwest Natural Hldg's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2026, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.79% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 47.11% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Northwest Natural Hldg's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 2.34.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.7, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Check Out The Full List Of Northwest Natural Hldg's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.