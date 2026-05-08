Major Purchase Alert: JAMES BENNETT Invests $177K In Dominion Energy Stock

On May 7, JAMES BENNETT, Board Member at Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) executed a significant insider buy, as disclosed in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that BENNETT purchased 2,820 shares of Dominion Energy. The total transaction amounted to $177,519.

Dominion Energy's shares are actively trading at $61.33, experiencing a down of 0.45% during Friday's morning session.

Unveiling the Story Behind Dominion Energy

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Dominion Energy is an integrated energy company with over 31 gigawatts of electric generation capacity and more than 91,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Dominion is constructing a rate-regulated 5.2 GW wind farm off the Virginia Beach coast.

Dominion Energy: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Dominion Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 23.14%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: Dominion Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.84.

Valuation Analysis:

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Dominion Energy's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.