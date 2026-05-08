MAYBANK HAGOOD Of Dominion Energy Shows Optimism, Buys $177K In Stock

A new SEC filing reveals that MAYBANK HAGOOD, Director at Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), made a notable insider purchase on May 7,.

What Happened: In a Form 4 filing on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it was disclosed that HAGOOD bought 2,820 shares of Dominion Energy, amounting to a total of $177,519.

The latest update on Friday morning shows Dominion Energy shares down by 0.45%, trading at $61.33.

Delving into Dominion Energy's Background

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Dominion Energy is an integrated energy company with over 31 gigawatts of electric generation capacity and more than 91,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Dominion is constructing a rate-regulated 5.2 GW wind farm off the Virginia Beach coast.

Dominion Energy: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Dominion Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 23.14%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 44.15% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Dominion Energy's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.69.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, Dominion Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Dominion Energy's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.