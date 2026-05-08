Insider Move: Mark Kington Invests $315K In Dominion Energy Stock

Disclosed in the latest SEC filing, a significant insider purchase on May 7, involves Mark Kington, Director at Dominion Energy (NYSE:D).

What Happened: Kington's recent purchase of 5,005 shares of Dominion Energy, disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, reflects confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $315,064.

During Friday's morning session, Dominion Energy shares down by 0.45%, currently priced at $61.33.

All You Need to Know About Dominion Energy

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Dominion Energy is an integrated energy company with over 31 gigawatts of electric generation capacity and more than 91,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Dominion is constructing a rate-regulated 5.2 GW wind farm off the Virginia Beach coast.

Breaking Down Dominion Energy's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Dominion Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 23.14%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 44.15% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Dominion Energy's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.69.

Debt Management: Dominion Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.84.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Dominion Energy's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.