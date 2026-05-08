Dominion Energy Board Member Makes $206K Stock Purchase

On May 7, JOSEPH RIGBY, Board Member at Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) executed a significant insider buy, as disclosed in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: In a Form 4 filing on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it was disclosed that RIGBY bought 3,273 shares of Dominion Energy, amounting to a total of $206,035.

Monitoring the market, Dominion Energy's shares down by 0.45% at $61.33 during Friday's morning.

Delving into Dominion Energy's Background

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Dominion Energy is an integrated energy company with over 31 gigawatts of electric generation capacity and more than 91,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Dominion is constructing a rate-regulated 5.2 GW wind farm off the Virginia Beach coast.

Dominion Energy: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Dominion Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 23.14%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.84.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Dominion Energy's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.