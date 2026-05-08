Eye On Growth: Kristin Lovejoy Adds $295K Of Dominion Energy Stock To Portfolio

Kristin Lovejoy, Director at Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), reported an insider buy on May 7, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: In a Form 4 filing on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it was disclosed that Lovejoy bought 4,687 shares of Dominion Energy, amounting to a total of $295,046.

During Friday's morning session, Dominion Energy shares down by 0.45%, currently priced at $61.68.

Delving into Dominion Energy's Background

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Dominion Energy is an integrated energy company with over 31 gigawatts of electric generation capacity and more than 91,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Dominion is constructing a rate-regulated 5.2 GW wind farm off the Virginia Beach coast.

Dominion Energy: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Dominion Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 23.14% as of 31 March, 2026. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: Dominion Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.84, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Check Out The Full List Of Dominion Energy's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.