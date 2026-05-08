Pamela Royal Of Dominion Energy Shows Optimism, Buys $177K In Stock

On May 7, Pamela Royal, Director at Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) executed a significant insider buy, as disclosed in the latest SEC filing.

During Friday's morning session, Dominion Energy shares down by 0.45%, currently priced at $61.68.

About Dominion Energy

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Dominion Energy is an integrated energy company with over 31 gigawatts of electric generation capacity and more than 91,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Dominion is constructing a rate-regulated 5.2 GW wind farm off the Virginia Beach coast.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Dominion Energy

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Dominion Energy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 23.14% as of 31 March, 2026, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 44.15% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Dominion Energy's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.69.

Debt Management: Dominion Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.84, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Valuation Analysis:

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Check Out The Full List Of Dominion Energy's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.