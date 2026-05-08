ROBERT SPILMAN JR Of Dominion Energy Shows Optimism, Buys $320K In Stock

A notable insider purchase on May 7, was reported by ROBERT SPILMAN JR, Director at Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), based on the most recent SEC filing.

The latest market snapshot at Friday morning reveals Dominion Energy shares down by 0.45%, trading at $61.68.

About Dominion Energy

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Dominion Energy is an integrated energy company with over 31 gigawatts of electric generation capacity and more than 91,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Dominion is constructing a rate-regulated 5.2 GW wind farm off the Virginia Beach coast.

Dominion Energy: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Dominion Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 23.14%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 44.15% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Dominion Energy's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.69.

Debt Management: Dominion Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.84.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Dominion Energy's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.