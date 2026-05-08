Director Of Dominion Energy Purchased $345K In Stock

SUSAN STORY, Director at Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), reported an insider buy on May 7, according to a new SEC filing.

Dominion Energy's shares are actively trading at $61.68, experiencing a down of 0.45% during Friday's morning session.

Discovering Dominion Energy: A Closer Look

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Dominion Energy is an integrated energy company with over 31 gigawatts of electric generation capacity and more than 91,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Dominion is constructing a rate-regulated 5.2 GW wind farm off the Virginia Beach coast.

Dominion Energy: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Dominion Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 23.14%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 44.15% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Dominion Energy's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.69.

Debt Management: Dominion Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.84.

Valuation Overview:

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Check Out The Full List Of Dominion Energy's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.