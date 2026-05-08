Director Of Dominion Energy Makes $295K Buy

On May 7, a substantial insider purchase was made by Allen Vanessa Sutherland, Director at Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), as per the latest SEC filing.

Tracking the Friday's morning session, Dominion Energy shares are trading at $61.68, showing a down of 0.45%.

Discovering Dominion Energy: A Closer Look

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Dominion Energy is an integrated energy company with over 31 gigawatts of electric generation capacity and more than 91,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Dominion is constructing a rate-regulated 5.2 GW wind farm off the Virginia Beach coast.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Dominion Energy

Revenue Growth: Dominion Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 23.14%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Debt Management: Dominion Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.84, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Dominion Energy's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.