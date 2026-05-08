Insider Transaction: BRUCE BERKOWITZ Sells $24.84M Worth Of St. Joe Shares

BRUCE BERKOWITZ, 10% Owner at St. Joe (NYSE:JOE), reported an insider sell on May 8, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that BERKOWITZ sold 377,800 shares of St. Joe. The total transaction amounted to $24,840,434.

The latest update on Friday morning shows St. Joe shares up by 1.31%, trading at $65.9.

Discovering St. Joe: A Closer Look

Breaking Down St. Joe's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining St. Joe's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.15% as of 31 March, 2026, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Exploring Profitability:

Debt Management: St. Joe's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.73, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of St. Joe's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.