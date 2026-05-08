Joey Kawaja Executes Sell Order: Offloads $1.99M In Noble Corp Stock

Joey Kawaja, SVP at Noble Corp (NYSE:NE), disclosed an insider sell on May 8, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Kawaja sold 40,000 shares of Noble Corp. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. The total transaction value is $1,994,199.

As of Friday morning, Noble Corp shares are up by 2.21%, currently priced at $48.48.

Unveiling the Story Behind Noble Corp

Noble Corp: Delving into Financials

Revenue Challenges: Noble Corp's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2026, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.15%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Debt Management: Noble Corp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.42, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Noble Corp's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.