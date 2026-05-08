Chief Revenue Officer Of Crexendo Sold $91K In Stock

Disclosed on May 8, Jon Brinton, Chief Revenue Officer at Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Brinton's decision to sell 10,000 shares of Crexendo was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. The total value of the sale is $91,400.

During Friday's morning session, Crexendo shares down by 9.3%, currently priced at $8.87.

Unveiling the Story Behind Crexendo

Financial Milestones: Crexendo's Journey

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Crexendo's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 28.98% as of 31 March, 2026, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 61.41% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Crexendo exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.02.

Debt Management: Crexendo's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Check Out The Full List Of Crexendo's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.