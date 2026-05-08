Insider Move: Douglas A Alexander Exercises Options, Realizing $321K At Amkor Technology

A large exercise of company stock options by Douglas A Alexander, Board Member at Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) was disclosed in a new SEC filing on May 7, as part of an insider exercise.

As of Friday morning, Amkor Technology shares are up by 1.94%, with a current price of $73.67. This implies that Alexander's 5,000 shares have a value of $321,447.

Discovering Amkor Technology: A Closer Look

Understanding the Numbers: Amkor Technology's Finances

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Amkor Technology showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 27.48% as of 31 March, 2026. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Debt Management: Amkor Technology's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.34.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Amkor Technology's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.