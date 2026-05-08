Options Movement At Caterpillar: Bob De Lange Exercises Worth $21.75M

Bob De Lange, Group President at Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), reported a large exercise of company stock options on May 7, according to a new SEC filing.

Caterpillar shares are trading up 0.63% at $901.32 at the time of this writing on Friday morning. Since the current price is $901.32, this makes Lange's 28,105 shares worth $21,745,361.

About Caterpillar

Understanding the Numbers: Caterpillar's Finances

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Caterpillar's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 22.22% as of 31 March, 2026, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 33.1% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Caterpillar's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 5.5.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, Caterpillar faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Evaluating Valuation:

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Caterpillar's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.