Breaking Update: Paul Rouse Engages In Options Exercise At Thryv Holdings Realizing $24

On May 8, it was revealed in an SEC filing that Paul Rouse, CFO at Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) executed a significant exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: Rouse, CFO at Thryv Holdings, made a strategic move by exercising stock options for 5,000 shares of THRY as detailed in a Form 4 filing on Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction value amounted to $24.

The Friday morning update indicates Thryv Holdings shares down by 0.94%, currently priced at $3.74. At this value, Rouse's 5,000 shares are worth $24.

All You Need to Know About Thryv Holdings

Thryv Holdings's Financial Performance

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Thryv Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2026, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.55% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 65.16% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Thryv Holdings exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.1.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, Thryv Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Thryv Holdings's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.