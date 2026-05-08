Insider Unloading: Jason Carlson Sells Options, Realizes $138K

In a new SEC filing on May 8, it was revealed that Carlson, Director at Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR), executed a significant exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: Carlson, Director at Vicor, made a strategic move by exercising stock options for 800 shares of VICR as detailed in a Form 4 filing on Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction value amounted to $138,056.

Vicor shares are trading down 3.57% at $272.57 at the time of this writing on Friday morning. Since the current price is $272.57, this makes Carlson's 800 shares worth $138,056.

All You Need to Know About Vicor

Breaking Down Vicor's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Vicor's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 20.22%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 55.21% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Vicor exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.45.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Vicor's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.