If You Invested $1000 In TransMedics Group Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.1%. Currently, TransMedics Group has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion.

Buying $1000 In TMDX: If an investor had bought $1000 of TMDX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,971.67 today based on a price of $72.90 for TMDX at the time of writing.

TransMedics Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.