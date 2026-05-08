Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Builders FirstSource Stock In The Last 15 Years

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 14.4% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.47%. Currently, Builders FirstSource has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion.

Buying $1000 In BLDR: If an investor had bought $1000 of BLDR stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $31,546.56 today based on a price of $79.92 for BLDR at the time of writing.

Builders FirstSource's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.