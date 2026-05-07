Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Limbach Holdings 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 35.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 47.11%. Currently, Limbach Holdings has a market capitalization of $924.24 million.

Buying $1000 In LMB: If an investor had bought $1000 of LMB stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $7,039.89 today based on a price of $77.53 for LMB at the time of writing.

Limbach Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.