Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning One Stop Systems Stock In The Last 5 Years

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.56%. Currently, One Stop Systems has a market capitalization of $371.06 million.

Buying $100 In OSS: If an investor had bought $100 of OSS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $310.06 today based on a price of $15.00 for OSS at the time of writing.

One Stop Systems's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.