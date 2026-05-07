Chief Operating Officer Of Rush Street Interactive Makes $4.28M Sale

MATTIAS STETZ, Chief Operating Officer at Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI), reported an insider sell on May 6, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: STETZ's decision to sell 171,350 shares of Rush Street Interactive was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value of the sale is $4,276,896.

Rush Street Interactive's shares are actively trading at $27.52, experiencing a down of 1.2% during Thursday's morning session.

All You Need to Know About Rush Street Interactive

Unraveling the Financial Story of Rush Street Interactive

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Rush Street Interactive showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 41.14% as of 31 March, 2026. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, Rush Street Interactive adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Rush Street Interactive's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.