Insider Selling: TODD RICHARD SCHWARTZ Unloads $20.38M Of Rush Street Interactive Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on May 6, TODD RICHARD SCHWARTZ, Chief Executive Officer at Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, SCHWARTZ sold 816,500 shares of Rush Street Interactive. The total transaction value is $20,379,840.

Rush Street Interactive shares are trading down 1.2% at $27.85 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

Get to Know Rush Street Interactive Better

Rush Street Interactive: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Rush Street Interactive's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 41.14%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Rush Street Interactive's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.