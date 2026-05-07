A10 Networks Director Trades $672K In Company Stock

On May 7, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Eric Singer, Director at A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) made an insider sell.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Singer sold 24,698 shares of A10 Networks. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total transaction value is $672,032.

A10 Networks shares are trading up 3.26% at $26.82 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

Get to Know A10 Networks Better

A10 Networks's Financial Performance

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining A10 Networks's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2026, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.66% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 79.63% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): A10 Networks's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.17.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.99.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of A10 Networks's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.