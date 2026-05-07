Crexendo Chief Operating Officer Trades $355K In Company Stock

Douglas Walter Gaylor, Chief Operating Officer at Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO), executed a substantial insider sell on May 7, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Gaylor sold 40,000 shares of Crexendo. The total transaction amounted to $355,614.

During Thursday's morning session, Crexendo shares down by 2.2%, currently priced at $9.53.

All You Need to Know About Crexendo

Crexendo's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Crexendo's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 28.98%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 61.41% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Crexendo's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.02.

Debt Management: Crexendo's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Check Out The Full List Of Crexendo's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.