Insider Selling: Jeffery G. Korn Unloads $253K Of Crexendo Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on May 7, by Jeffery G. Korn, Chief Executive Officer at Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO), based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Korn sold 30,000 shares of Crexendo. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total transaction value is $253,130.

During Thursday's morning session, Crexendo shares down by 2.2%, currently priced at $9.82.

Discovering Crexendo: A Closer Look

A Deep Dive into Crexendo's Financials

Revenue Growth: Crexendo's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 28.98%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Debt Management: Crexendo's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Valuation Analysis:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Check Out The Full List Of Crexendo's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.