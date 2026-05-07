Constellium EVP & CFO Trades $822K In Company Stock

Disclosed on May 7, Jack Guo, EVP & CFO at Constellium (NYSE:CSTM), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Guo's decision to sell 25,201 shares of Constellium was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $822,056.

As of Thursday morning, Constellium shares are down by 0.48%, currently priced at $33.77.

Get to Know Constellium Better

Constellium's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Constellium displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 24.36%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 17.07% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Constellium's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 1.47.

Debt Management: Constellium's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.76, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Constellium's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.