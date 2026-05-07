Frieda Ying He Sees Potential Growth And Acquires Vertiv Holdings Stock Options Worth $33K

In a recent SEC filing, it was disclosed that Frieda Ying He, Chief Procurement Officer at Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT), made a noteworthy acquisition of company stock options on May 6,.

Vertiv Holdings shares are trading, exhibiting down of 2.65% and priced at $349.41 during Thursday's morning. This values He's 3,941 shares at $33,064.

All You Need to Know About Vertiv Holdings

Unraveling the Financial Story of Vertiv Holdings

Revenue Growth: Vertiv Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 30.13%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: Vertiv Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.77. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Vertiv Holdings's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.