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May 7, 2026 11:02 AM 4 min read

Frieda Ying He Sees Potential Growth And Acquires Vertiv Holdings Stock Options Worth $33K

In a recent SEC filing, it was disclosed that Frieda Ying He, Chief Procurement Officer at Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT), made a noteworthy acquisition of company stock options on May 6,.

Vertiv Holdings shares are trading, exhibiting down of 2.65% and priced at $349.41 during Thursday's morning. This values He's 3,941 shares at $33,064.

All You Need to Know About Vertiv Holdings

Unraveling the Financial Story of Vertiv Holdings

Revenue Growth: Vertiv Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 30.13%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: Vertiv Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.77. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Vertiv Holdings's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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