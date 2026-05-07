James F Schmidt Backs Up Beliefs With A Notable Acquisition Of Vicor Stock Options Worth $9K

A notable acquisition unfolded on May 6, as Schmidt, CFO at Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR), reported the acquisition of stock options for 1,129 shares in an SEC filing.

What Happened: In a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, Schmidt, CFO at Vicor, acquired stock options for 1,129 shares of VICR. These options provide Schmidt with the right to purchase the company's stock at $266.0 per share.

The Thursday morning market activity shows Vicor shares down by 2.14%, trading at $274.33. This implies a total value of $9,398 for Schmidt's 1,129 shares.

Get to Know Vicor Better

Vicor's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Vicor showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 20.22% as of 31 March, 2026. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 55.21% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Vicor's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.45.

Debt Management: Vicor's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Vicor's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.