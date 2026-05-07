William N. Thorndike Jr. At CNX Resources Executes Options Exercise, Realizing $1.88M

Disclosed in a recent SEC filing on May 6, Jr., Director at CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX), made a noteworthy transaction involving the exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: The latest Form 4 filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uncovered Jr., Director at CNX Resources, exercising stock options for 83,097 shares of CNX. The total transaction was valued at $1,876,687.

The Thursday morning update indicates CNX Resources shares down by 2.13%, currently priced at $35.77. At this value, Jr.'s 83,097 shares are worth $1,876,687.

About CNX Resources

Key Indicators: CNX Resources's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: CNX Resources's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 28.18%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 64.25% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): CNX Resources's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 2.45.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.55.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of CNX Resources's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.