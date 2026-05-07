Major Update: Andrea Cunningham At Trade Desk Exercises Options, Realizing $0

A substantial insider activity was disclosed on May 6, as Cunningham, Director at Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), reported the exercise of a large sell of company stock options.

The Thursday morning market activity shows Trade Desk shares down by 0.17%, trading at $23.97. This implies a total value of $0 for Cunningham's 0 shares.

About Trade Desk

A Deep Dive into Trade Desk's Financials

Revenue Growth: Trade Desk displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.27%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 80.74% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Trade Desk's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.39.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, Trade Desk adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Trade Desk's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.