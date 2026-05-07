If You Invested $1000 In Intel Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.49% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.63%. Currently, Intel has a market capitalization of $571.66 billion.

Buying $1000 In INTC: If an investor had bought $1000 of INTC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,032.19 today based on a price of $113.74 for INTC at the time of writing.

Intel's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.