If You Invested $100 In DigitalOcean Holdings Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 19.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.13%. Currently, DigitalOcean Holdings has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion.

Buying $100 In DOCN: If an investor had bought $100 of DOCN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $386.87 today based on a price of $148.59 for DOCN at the time of writing.

DigitalOcean Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.