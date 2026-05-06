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May 6, 2026 5:35 PM 23 min read

Transcript: Kemper Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/496484973

Summary

Kemper reported a GAAP net loss of $1.7 million, or $0.03 per share, with adjusted consolidated net operating income of $12.5 million, or $0.21 per share. Excluding Florida refunds, adjusted net operating income was $34.6 million, or $0.59 per share.

Key operational focus includes improving personal auto margins, diversifying outside of California, and reducing expenses. The company has implemented rate increases in California and expanded personal auto products into Florida and Texas.

Commercial auto achieved record production, exceeding $1 billion in trailing 12-month written premium for the first time, with a strong underlying combined ratio of 92.4%.

Kemper Life continues to deliver consistent results, with operating income of $18 million supported by lower expenses and favorable mortality and lapse experience.

Strategic investments include launching new products like BVP and enhancing digital tools for customers and agents to improve efficiency and customer experience.

The restructuring program aims for run rate savings of over $60 million, with significant emphasis on expense reduction and claims efficiency.

Management highlighted challenges in California due to increased liability limits but sees positive developments in Florida and Texas with profitable growth.

The call also focused on ongoing CEO search and new CIO appointment to support technology strategy.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Tom

Brad

Matt

Chris

Tom

OPERATOR

Gregory Peters

Matt

Gregory Peters

Matt

Gregory Peters

Just a clarification. When we talk about distribution, there's the specialty auto business and then the commercial auto business. Is it oftentimes the same agent that's producing business for both types of both types of products?

Matt

Yes, there's significant overlap between our two businesses. Our commercial business is very much so a draft strategy to our personal lines business. So the individual risk that we insure on the personal line side, on the commercial line side, we ensure they're small businesses. And so most of our agents that are appointed with commercial our commercial products already have a personal lines appointment. The customer base is very much so aligned.

Gregory Peters

Got it. Thank you for your answers.

OPERATOR

And your next question comes from the line of Brian Meredith with ubs. Brian, please go ahead.

Brian Meredith

Thanks. I guess first question, I'm just curious. I'm looking at your commercial auto results. You continue to have adverse reserve development on there. Maybe you can talk to me a little bit about what's going on there and how comfortable are you with the profitability given the development you've been having.

Brad

Brian Meredith

Gotcha. And then second question. Could you comment a little bit about the capital, you know, situation? Yeah, I noticed you're now down to a 225RBC ratio. You've only got 80 million of whole CO liquidity. You know, anything that, you know, to think about there, it seems like it's lower than it's been in several years.

Brad

Brian Meredith

And just one other quick follow up question here. The technology initiatives you're doing, is any of that on pricing and underwriting or is all more agency and price productivity?

Brad

Brian Meredith

Thank you.

OPERATOR

There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back over to Tom Evans for closing remarks. Tom,

Tom

thank you.

Tom Evans

And thanks again to everyone for joining us today and for your continued interest in Kemper. As we noted, we remain focused on executing against our priorities, improving performance and positioning the company for success. As always, we appreciate your time and support, and we look forward to updating you on our progress next quarter. Stay well.

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