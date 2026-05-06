Transcript: Kemper Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

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Of state law that requires insurers, if profits exceed certain thresholds over a three year period to return a portion of profits to policyholders. Last quarter we explained how tort reforms enacted in 2023 have reduced loss costs and made the Florida market more competitive. Brad will discuss the effect of these refunds on our financial results. Importantly, our current auto business in Florida is performing well and the rate adjustments we've made are leading to profitable growth. Matt will share more on Florida in a bit. As for our personal auto business in California, the increases in minimum liability insurance limits that went into effect in January 2025 continue to complicate and exacerbate loss costs. We believe we have a good grasp of the issue and are taking targeted actions to respond, including rate changes that are coming into the market in the second quarter, underwriting, refinements and claims process adjustments. The benefits of these changes will take time to be clearly visible in results. Matt will have more to share with you on California While we clearly need to improve the California Personal Auto results, there are bright spots in our business that should be noted. Among items we are encouraged by are the continued strong growth and attractive results of our commercial auto business, which just finished its best production quarter ever. Kemper Life continues to deliver solid, consistent results and remains a source of diversified earnings. And while the specialty personal auto results as a whole were not where we wanted them to be, we did see positive developments with profitable Policies in Force growth in Florida and Texas, rate approvals in California, and new product expansion that went live in Florida and was approved for rollout in Texas. On our earnings call in February, we outlined a number of enterprise priorities. We are making progress on our actions to improve results, enhance operational execution, and reduce earnings volatility through diversification. As I noted, we are focused on growing profitably and reducing earnings volatility. As we reposition our personal auto book, we expect California to represent a smaller percentage of our overall portfolio. It will remain our largest market for the foreseeable future and we continue to see value in our presence there. Given the size of the market and our differentiated expertise in operating in the state, the restructuring program we launched last fall is well underway and to date we've identified cumulative run rate savings of more than 60 million, the majority of which has already been actioned. We continue to expand this program to further optimize operations and increase efficiency. We were also engaged in a comprehensive review of our end to end claims processes. We have identified and are executing on some early opportunities to reduce loss costs. Brad and Matt will provide more detail on the actions we are taking which will protect and advance our competitive advantages, enhance profitability, enable growth and ultimately create value for our shareholders. Brad, over to you.

Thank you, Tom and good afternoon everyone. Let me start with a clear perspective on our performance this quarter. While results did not meet expectations, the shortfall was driven by two specific issues. Outside of these, the broader business is performing well. I'll walk through those items, what we're doing to address them, and what's working well. I'll begin on slide 5 with Personal Auto performance, this quarter was primarily impacted by elevated loss costs in California and statutory premium refunds in Florida. In California, the environment remains our most significant headwind. The increase in minimum liability limits effective January 1, 2025 has led to greater attorney involvement in claims and higher loss costs. This trend has developed over several quarters and we are addressing it through rate and non rate actions. Along with targeted claims process improvements. In Florida, the 2023 tort reform has materially improved PIP coverage performance. As a result, profitability exceeded regulatory thresholds for the most recent rolling three year periods. Subsequently, we increased our policyholder premium refund liability for accident years 2023 through 2025 and establish a new liability for 2024 through 2026 reflecting our current loss expectations, we are taking actions to improve personal auto performance in California and outside of that market. Results remain solid. In Florida and Texas. Two key personal auto growth states policies in force increased 4.9% sequentially with an underlying combined ratio of 93.7%, reflecting continued growth at attractive returns. In commercial auto performance remains strong. We achieved record production and exceeded 1 billion in trailing 12 month written premium for the first time. Policies enforced increased 3.2% sequentially and 10% year over year with a strong underlying combined ratio of 92.4%. In life, results were stable with operating income of 18 million supported by lower expenses and favorable mortality and lapse experience. From an investment perspective, net investment income was 107 million, up 4 million sequentially, primarily reflecting stronger alternative investment performance. In total, we reported a GAAP net loss of 1.7 million or $0.03 per share. Adjusted consolidated net operating income was 12.5 million or $0.21 per share. Excluding the impact of Florida refunds, adjusted net operating income was 34.6 million or $0.59 per share. Turning to slide 6, over the past several quarters we have taken and continue to take actions to improve profitability, reduce earnings volatility and support growth. Our focus is on three areas restoring personal auto margins diversifying outside of California Reducing expenses to improve margins we have implemented non rate actions and filed for rate. In California, we received approval for a 6.9% rate increase on 2/3 of the book effective April 6th. The remaining 1/3 of the book has received approval for a 3% increase effective early June. We expect initial benefits in the second quarter with a more meaningful impact in the second half of the year. We are also advancing portfolio diversification. Our new personal auto product has been expanded into Florida and approved in Texas. This product will improve alignment between rate and risk, helping support growth. At the same time, we are reallocating new business toward more profitable markets and reducing exposure in underperforming states, particularly California. On expenses, we continue executing our restructuring program. We've identified approximately 60 million in run rate savings with additional opportunities under evaluation. Moving to Slide 7, this slide outlines our restructuring progress since the third quarter of 2025. I'm going to discuss this in 2 pieces, expenses and loss cost management. On expenses, we are focused on organizational design, process improvements and leveraging technology to increase scalability. We've identified 60 million in run rate savings and action to 50 million to date. Our medium term goal is to reduce the specialty auto expense ratio to below 20% from approximately 22% today. Moving to loss costs, we see meaningful opportunity in claims efficiency. With three quarters of premium allocated to losses in Lee, even modest improvements can drive significant value. We've engaged a third party to review our end to end claims processes starting with third party liability. While still early, we see clear opportunities to improve loss and Lee performance. I'll now turn it over to Matt to discuss the specialty PNC segment.

Good afternoon and thanks Brad. Let me start with a clear view of the quarter for the PNC segment on Slide 8. As Brad and Tom already mentioned, California Personal auto was a distinct challenge in the quarter. While the impact was significant, the rest of the business contributed positively. Let me start with California. We continue to see elevated liability loss costs driven by broader legal system dynamics. We are taking tangible actions to address these challeng. We recognize the shift in these trends and move decisively to bring pricing back in line with our long term economic targets. Those rate actions are now approved and are beginning to earn in as we move through the year. At the same time, our claim organization has continued to refine and enhance end to end processes, particularly targeting third party claim management and attorney involvement. As a result, we are beginning to see favorable offsets with modest reductions in liability severity. Importantly, we're seeing early signs that the California market is becoming more favorable with carriers across the industry both filing for rate and taking non rate actions to restore profitability. So while California remains a headwind today, the combination of our internal actions and improving external conditions gives us increasing confidence in the path to recovery. As we think about the broader portfolio, the key priority for us is geographic diversification, ensuring we are balancing the business across markets and reducing concentration risk while maintaining strong returns. As highlighted on slide 9, that strategy is clearly coming through in Florida and Texas. The product tuning actions we took late last year are having the intended effect. We are seeing growth and policies in force and importantly that growth is coming through at attractive profitability levels. These markets play an important role in rebalancing the portfolio, positioning us for more consistent performance over time. Let me also briefly touch on commercial auto on slide 10. This continues to be a bright spot in our specialty business. We continue to demonstrate strong consistent growth across multiple geographies while also achieving stable profitability. The business has delivered a combined ratio in the low 90s while growing at 23% annual rate since 2019, demonstrating both the quality of the book and and the strength of our execution. Importantly, our commercial auto business, which offers specialized products for small businesses, is becoming a larger contributor to the overall portfolio. Our approach is intentionally focused on targeting small business segments where we have both expertise and a competitive advantage. As this business continues to grow, it plays a meaningful role in further diversifying our specialty auto business, helping balance exposure across geographies and products.

Finally, let me touch on a few of the strategic investments we're making to support the next phase of performance. We're encouraged by the early progress of our new product, bvp, which stands for Basic Value Plus. BVP materially advances our pricing framework and builds on our investments in data and data science over the past several years, enabling more precise risk selection and matching of rate and underlying risk. This product enhances our ability to reach customers across our target markets. BVP has been in the Arizona and Oregon markets for over nine months and we've seen encouraging early results. We launched in Florida at the end of the first quarter and we recently received approval in Texas with a rollout planned in the second quarter. While it's still early, we're gaining momentum and the indicators are aligning with our expectations. We believe this will be an important contributor as we scale and drive profitable growth over time. We've also launched a series of new customer and agent self service capabilities and including enhanced portals and digital tools. These investments are designed to improve the customer experience while also boosting operational efficiency, simplifying key service and claim interactions. Taken together, these initiatives support near term performance while strengthening a more scalable, efficient and durable operating model for the business. Stepping Back While this quarter reflected concentration pressures driven primarily by California Personal Auto, many other parts of the business are performing well. We are taking decisive actions to improve performance and while still early, the initial signs are encouraging. We are not where we want to be yet, but we are making real headway and believe the actions we are taking will enhance future financial performance. Thank you. I'll now turn the call over to Chris to cover the life business.

Thank you Matt and good afternoon everyone. Turning to our life Insurance segment on Slide 11, the Life segment delivered another quarter of solid performance, generating a reliable contribution to consolidated earnings. Earned premiums increased slightly year over year and we ended the quarter with approximately 19.7 billion of in force face value reflecting consistent production and stable policyholder behavior. Adjusted net operating income was 18 million in the quarter, up slightly from the prior year period, supported by expense management and favorable mortality and lapse experience. Last quarter we updated our product portfolio and expanded distribution of our liability offering and results are tracking in line with expectations. Average face value per policy increased modestly, average premium per policy issued rose approximately 7% reflecting strength in pricing and business mix and our total revenues grew driven by earned premiums and net investment income. We are also modernizing our life distribution models to enhance agent productivity and better align incentives to drive new business growth and further improve persistency. In closing, the life business continues to perform well and deliver consistent results to the overall portfolio. I'll now turn the call back to Tom for closing comments.

Thanks Chris. Before I provide closing remarks, I'd like to give a quick update on a couple of leadership items regarding the ongoing CEO search. The Board continues to make meaningful progress. There is strong interest in the role from highly qualified candidates who recognize the value of our brand and the significant opportunity to that lies ahead for Kemper. We will provide an update when we have more to share. I'm also pleased to share that we have a new Chief Information Officer joining our executive team. Kelly Coomer joins us with a 25 year background in insurance technology leadership. We're excited to have her as we accelerate our technology strategy to support our key initiatives to close, we remain focused on returning the business to the level of performance we expect and know it can achieve. While this was a challenging quarter, we are taking decisive action to improve performance and strengthen execution across the business. We believe in our core businesses and the value we bring to our customers and we are moving with deliberate speed and accountability to drive better outcomes. We look Forward to providing updates on our progress in the quarters ahead. Thanks for your time today and we will now take questions.

We will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press Star one again and we ask you that you pick up your handset when asking a question to allow for optimum sound quality if you are muted locally, please remember to unmute your device. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. And your first question comes from the line of Gregory Peters with Raymond James. Gregory Please go ahead

everyone. I guess for the first question just focusing in on California and you know the challenges that you're reporting there and it it's noted that you talked about the rate increases that you're going to start to implement this year but it just doesn't seem like it's enough to get you down to the threshold of what your return targets look like. So I guess my question is is there anything that you can do on the upfront risk selection to drive a better results in the California auto? And related to that I guess are you anticipating filing for another round of rate increases anytime soon considering where the profitability of the business is?

Greg, this is Matt, great question. The short answer is yes. We have a bunch of obviously rate actions that are going to market today. Two thirds of our book got rate implemented last month. We have the other third of our book is getting rate implemented next month. We have another set of filings out with the department already on the private passenger side to ensure that we're getting to the rate adequacy level especially on the liability coverages which is obviously where most of the noise is as it pertains to the Financial Responsibility changes specifically in the minimum limits category. When you look at the rate action the 6.9% that's filed. The reason we do that is obviously as we work with the Department of Insurance is we think it's an expeditious, the most expeditious way to get to the rate need that we have. The impact of the rate varies dramatically by coverage. So for example if you dissect the April change that we put in place, although in aggregate it's 6 9, it's about 50 points on bodily injury. So it's textured in a way that's getting to the coverages rate adequacy and that will accelerate the combined ratio as that mix works its way through. That's certainly on the rate side. We you know like I said we have another filing that's out there today. We have likely a subsequent filing once the May filing goes effective that will be released as well. So there'll be a total of I believe about four filings that we'll hope to get effective this year that will impact, you know, the Personal Auto book of business. On top of that, the other levers that we are pulling, we've talked about, you know, the run up in attorney activity and legal system abuse is impacting obviously bodily injury and PD severities. We're accelerating some claim efforts there that we're seeing early benefit that's offsetting the BI increases, actually seeing BI severity come down. That's working. And as Brad touched on, there's a series of expenses actions that we have in place that will drive the combined ratio back down to targets as expeditiously as possible. Quick comment on the California marketplace. We took action in the back half of last year. Our filings were released in the early part of this year. We are actually seeing early signs that competitors are taking action as well. We obviously interact with many of our peers on the claim side, business management side. We are seeing filings come in through the Department of Insurance, similar type rate needs in other categories. Obviously the carriers that have been most impacted by the Financial Responsibility changes are the ones that operate in the minimum limits category. Obviously our book in California is about 90% minimum limits. But we are seeing other carriers on the non rate side take action and on the rate filing side take significant action as well.

Thank you for that detail. You know, as I'm watching the different parts of your business move and each state has its own rhythm, so to speak, I'm mindful that, you know, an important part of your business is your distribution relationships. And I'm just curious how they're responding, how your agent relationships are working when there's some volatility around how you're pricing business and how your competitors are behaving and just wondering if you're experiencing any shift in how your product's being distributed considering the challenges you've had over the last year.

Yeah, so our agent relationships, we have long tenured relationships with many of our partner agents. We're very transparent with them in terms of what we're seeing in the marketplace, where our costs are headed. And we have sort of a good back and forth in terms of how we navigate some of these cycles and there's been quite a few cycles in our business over the last few years. With that said, we are making pretty significant investments and enhancing capabilities with our agent distribution partners. We've launched a series of new agent interaction portals on both the new and the renewal side, which is helpful for agents as they're navigating. We are launching new products. Obviously we mentioned the BVP product. Those are all positive signs to our agents as we continue to sort of stay committed in the marketplaces where we're open for business. Specifically California, Florida, Texas, Arizona, Oregon, Colorado. Right. We continue to maintain a presence in the marketplace. Marketplace we play in and we're not seeing any negative impact on the distribution relationship side. We actually have a pretty significant queue of agencies that want appointments from us. So we are working that thoughtfully. Obviously when we think about expansion, it is profitable expansion. We're trying to get our combined ratios back in line with our targets and then we'll thoughtfully grow policies in force. But we do have a queue of agents that, that want access to our products.

Hey Brian, Good afternoon, this is Brad. You know, as you've seen over the last couple quarters, we have had some adverse development in commercial auto. Commercial vehicle. It's the same thing that we've been talking about. It's higher severity trends and the bodily injury coverage. You know, this isn't, you know, outside the range of normal expectations. When you think about reserving range, you kind of, you reserve, you know, in the 50 to 55% range, half the time you're going to be higher, half the time you're going to be lower. Just given the trends in what we're seeing, particularly in California, you know, a little Bit of adverse this, this quarter improving from last quarter's and it continues to be an older accident years, particularly in accident years 22 and 23 now that we're roughly, you know, three and a half, four years away from those, those vintages. Most of those accident years now and claims are fully developed. So pretty good feeling with where we stand today from a reserving standpoint and you know, nothing new there from what we said in the previous quarters.

It's, you know, within the normal range, Brian. It's a little bit lower on a quarter over quarter basis. It's a little bit lower than where it was last year. We still have, you know, you know, plenty of flexibility from a liquidity standpoint. You know, 750, $100 million of liquidity. The capital from an RBC standpoint that's looking at each legal entity. So I remind you of that, that's not reflective the entire ecosystem capital. So that's just the PNC entities there and the life entities. We do have capital throughout the ecosystem at the Holdco and elsewhere. So nothing to worry about. You know, it's within our range of 225 to 300, which we've been operating in for some time now. And you know, our expectation is that we continue to improve our results and grow from here. Great.

So we've made on the technology initiatives, we've made a significant investment in our data infrastructure, our products obviously manifesting ultimately with a new set of products in the marketplace. We've launched a series of new digital capabilities for both our agents and our customers that will drive efficiency not only from a customer experience and agent experience, but also from an expense efficiency perspective. So very much so, you know, targeted on those two in market capabilities. I don't know Brad, do you want to add any context? And then, you know, Brian. And then also just investments across the organization on process improvements and making things, you know, making work easier day to day for our individuals so that we have more time, you know, doing less of the blocking and tackling and more time analyzing so we can see around the corner. So we're seeing some scalability and efficiencies there. We've also moved almost our entire infrastructure to the cloud, so that's been, you know, very helpful with security and other other things, as well as app dev changes, et cetera. Great.