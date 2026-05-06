Biote Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

For our top clinics, we have introduced a series of measures aimed at improving retention and supporting stronger lifetime revenue outcomes. We are enhancing our commercial framework to reinforce the value proposition Biote can offer to our leading practitioners. New practitioner training sessions remain at near full capacity, underscoring continued practitioner interest in our bioidentical hormone optimization and healthy aging solution offerings. Because the number of newly trained practitioners is a leading indicator of future procedures in dietary supplement sales, this high level of engagement further strengthens our belief that we are on the right path to restore revenue growth. As a reminder, once a practitioner is fully trained, it typically takes about six months for that new practitioner to begin to contribute meaningfully to our financial performance. As we continue to invest in our commercial team, one of our key objectives is to elevate the quality of our sales pipeline. Over the past several months we have seen clear evidence of progress with higher value OB-GYN and general practitioners representing a growing share of our pipeline. This reflects a more disciplined qualification process as well as our focus on recruiting practitioners with greater long term revenue contribution potential. We believe our efforts to enhance our sales pipeline should translate into more predictable performance as we increasingly support practitioners whose clinical specialties more closely align with our suite of product offerings. In summary, while our first quarter performance fell short of our expectations due to the voluntary product recall, we continued to move forward on key initiatives that support our long term strategy. I am confident that our strategic investments and actions are expected to strengthen our capabilities and lay the groundwork for what we anticipate will be a return to growth in the second half of the year. I'll now turn the call over to Bob to review the first quarter results.

Thank you Brett and good afternoon everyone. Unless otherwise noted, all quarterly financial comparisons in my prepared remarks are made against the first quarter of 2025. Revenue decreased 8.3% to $44.9 million with procedure revenue declining 13.2% to $31.3 million, which included a $1.7 million impact related to the voluntary recall of certain hormone pellets shipped by Asteria Health. Procedure revenue was primarily impacted by the following 1 lower procedure volume in existing clinics which includes the impact of hormone pellet supply constraints related to the recall and 2 slower productivity from new clinics. As our sales reps focused on supporting recall impacted clinics, dietary supplement revenue grew 19.1% to $11.0 million. The increase was primarily driven by the continued growth of our E commerce channel. Overall, we continue to forecast our dietary supplement revenue will grow at mid to high single digit rate for the 2026 year gross profit margin was 68.9% compared to 74.3%. The decrease was primarily due to $1.1 million of incremental cost related to the recall. In the first quarter, Asteria Health produced approximately 30% of our shipped pellets as compared to over 50% in the fourth quarter of 2025. As Brett noted, we anticipate fully restoring Asteria Health's supply continuity by the end of the second quarter. As a result, we expect our second quarter product mix will will continue to include an elevated level of third party supply which will impact second quarter gross margin. Our goal remains to meet customer needs through the vertical integration of Asteria Health. Selling general and Administrative expenses increased 4.1% to $27.8 million. The increase reflected higher legal expense and $0.4 million of SG&A costs associated with the product recall. Net income was $2.7 million and diluted earnings per share attributed to Biot Corp. Shareholders was $0.06. This compares to net income of $15.8 million in diluted earnings per share attributed to Biot Corp. Stockholders of 37 cents. Net income for the first quarter of 2026 included a gain of $2.1 million due to changes in the fair value of the earnout liabilities. By comparison, net income for the first quarter of 2025 included a gain of $10.7 million due to changes in the fair value of the earn out liabilities. Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $8.7 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.4% due to lower sales, reduced gross profit and higher operating expenses. Cash flow from operations in the first quarter was $3.9 million as of March 31, 2026. Cash and cash equivalents were $5.3 million as Biote fully repaid the remaining amount due under its share repurchase liabilities in January 2026. Now turning to our financial outlook for 2026, we maintain our guidance forecasting 2026 revenue above $190 million and 2026 adjusted EBITDA of greater than $38 million with respect to our 2026 revenue outlook procedure revenue is expected to return to growth in the second half of 2026 unchanged from our prior guidance. Based on current trends, we now expect first half procedure revenue growth to be moderately lower than previously forecast due to the temporary impact of the voluntary product recall and related supply constraints. Dietary supplement revenue is expected to grow at a mid to high single digit rate from 2025. I'll now turn the call back to Brett for his closing comments.

Thanks, Bob. While we continue to address temporary impacts from the recall, we remain focused on the priorities that will strengthen our business for the long term. Our continued investments in commercial talent, technology and practitioner support are creating a stronger platform for future execution. With this foundation in place, I believe Biote is well positioned to better serve our practitioners, improve our financial performance, and create value for our shareholders. Operator, let's now open the call for questions.

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star then one on your touchtone phone. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. If at any time your question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw your question, please press Star then two. At this time, we will pause momentarily to assemble our roster. The first question today comes from Les Saluski with Truist Securities. Please go ahead.

How did the clinic attrition trend in the first quarter as the recent hires ramp up and are you seeing some stabilization here if you normalize for the voluntary recall? Hey Jeevan, this is Brett. Thanks for the question. You know, attrition for us has stabilized and been stable now for several quarters. It's still a little bit higher than we'd like to see it. And with the disruption that we had in Q1 due to supply constraints from the recall, it's hard to draw any conclusions of really any improvement there yet. We did see, however, some, some positive signs in daily volumes prior to the recall, which is where we get the 1.7 million impact of the recall which we quoted in the earlier comments. So there was some things to be encouraged by. And then supply constraints really sort of put a damper on that. And then as far as the sales force and salesforce expansion, that expansion is new in Q1, going to 120 reps. They were fairly distracted in Q1 with supply constraints, but we have every belief that they're going to start going to business now as we are just weeks away from completely normalizing inventory levels and getting that team back to growth. So we should see the impact of that team starting in Q2.

Yeah, Jeff, I'll start with that and then Bob can add some color to everything that's going on here. So if you remember, we announced the recall at the end of January and then begin notifying our customers. That was done out of an abundance of caution for a product that was compounded and manufactured prior to October of 2025. That was just a lot of product that needed to come back and be replaced by Asteria and by some of our third party customers who are helping with the fulfillment of that product. It just put a lot of strain on Asteria. We've done a tremendous amount to scale production at Asteria, including adding a second shift and, you know, asking that team to work very hard to catch up on supply. But it's been an ongoing struggle. The disruption really comes from, you know, two things. Having to allocate inventory to our customers, meaning to give them probably less than what they ordered. In some cases, that meant rescheduling a patient and just some uncertainty in the field as to what they could do for scheduling patients and making sure they have enough product to perform those procedures. The distraction in the field was, you know, we asked them to manage that message and in some cases manage those orders to help us prioritize who should get inventory and when. All of that aid to our safety stock at Asteria. And we're in the process of building that back up now, but, you know, it's been a process that has been longer than we'd like it to be. And we've had to ask for help from our third party pharmacy partners to help fulfill those orders. But again, we are probably just weeks away from a more normalized situation. It's better today than it was in February, March as well. I'll say that today's a much better situation than it was in the early days of the recall. Bob, do you have anything to add there?

Yeah, look, I think the. Hey, Jeff, the biggest thing that I would add would be, look, we're maximizing our production to build safety stock. We intentionally slowed some of the pellets that went out from Asteria so that Asteria could potentially build inventory. And as Brett said, one of the biggest steps that we took to potentially build inventory even quicker is the establishment of a second production shift. So this will enable us to maximize our production and really prepare for the future growth in the future, but at the same time increase our stock levels. So I think Those are probably the two biggest pieces we intend and will return to expanding our vertical penetration in the remainder of the year. Once we see line of sight into that, as Brett said in the next several weeks, once we see that safety stock at a solid level.

Yeah, Jeff, thanks for the question. So you know, like I said in my comments earlier, we just believe this is a temporary headwind to demand because we, we had these inventory constraints, you know, what, what makes us optimistic and you know, confident in the guide that we're still going to return to growth in the second half of this year. A couple of things, you know, we saw some positive signs I said going into the recall in daily volumes. That's what, that's how we extrapolated this, this impact of 1.7 million in revenue on the top line. We believe that's temporary. There's also some, surely some pent up demand from, from these supply shortages that we'll recapture in the coming weeks and months. And then this team of 120 territory reps, that's new, really didn't even have a chance to contribute to some of those positive signs that we saw going into the recall. So we're optimistic that that team's going to do just what we, we hired them to do. We just go out and grow the business once they're not distracted from these inventory issues. If you remember too. I'll say one more thing. We training classes now for going on six months that that's the earliest indication of supply. I'm sorry, of production in the field returning to growth. So we're optimistic that those 200 plus practitioners that we trained in Q1 are going to start adding meaningfully to growth after they've been onboarded here the next six months. So there's a lot to be optimistic about once we get through these supply issues. Why we still are confident in a second half return to growth.

Well, you know that, you know, not really, Jeff, but I'll say this, that the entire industry has been stretched for pellet production and the best partners out there are partners of ours. And so we very quickly reached out to them, asked for their help in supplying product to our customers. Which is why you saw the Asteria mix go down in Q1. That's a temporary drag on gross margin. But those are the most readily available pellets out there. We frankly have strength some of our third party suppliers because of the demand that we've given them. So there's not a ton of places that physicians can go. It's a very difficult thing to do. If you remember, 80 plus percent of our patients are women since we're so strong in the OBGYN space. And the hardest pellets to produce are the estradiol pellets. They're very manual and can't be produced at scale in the way testosterone pellets can. And so that for the most part was the drag on supply and the challenge. But that challenge is shared by a lot of the pharmacies out there. So we're in a good spot today thanks to the help of our third party pharmacies and the quick work by Asteria to scale production at a second shift. And we think we're in good shape going forward.

George. Hey, this is Brett. Thanks for the question. Not really. So at this point, you know, it'd be anecdotal anyway, but we did, we haven't seen too much clinic attrition. We clearly saw a reduction in volumes of procedures in the field. And so, you know, it remains to be seen if there was any patient attrition, meaning the patient switch modalities, things like that. We think there's pent up demand that we'll capture in the coming weeks and months, but not meaningfully. We didn't see any uptick in attrition that we could note. Okay.

And then with your current status and your sort of inventory build that, you know, your catch up that you're, you're doing right now, where are you in that process you mentioned that you feel like you're in a good, good spot now? Is there still a lot of sort of catch up that needs to happen? And Part two of the question is, what have you seen in April? Can you comment on. The press release commented that there's continued pressure. So any kind of detail you can give about procedure volume in April would be helpful.

Yeah, thanks, George. So, you know, we said it would persist into Q2, which is where we're at today. But at the same time we're saying we're weeks away from probably a fully normal situation. So that is tremendous progress. And, you know, we intentionally are kind of taking it easy on Asteria to allow them to build some safety stock because, you know, we do want to eventually get to another two months or so of safety stock on top of everything they're currently supplying to our customers. So we're going to continue to use our third party partners as much as we can to allow that to happen and we'll use them going forward as well. They've just been fantastic in this whole process. So, you know, we had the management team into the corporate office today and like I can tell you just anecdotally, if it's not going well, we hear it. And the consensus was things are much, much better today than they were weeks and months ago. So I think that the team is feeling it. Our customers are surely feeling it. We're not completely out of the woods only because we're still allocating inventory, meaning, you know, we're holding some of our customers to two or three weeks of inventory when they're used to having two plus months sometimes that just gives them the confidence to schedule a lot of cases in the future. So that's the only thing I would say is, you know, there's inventory in the. It's not to the level that some of our customers would like to see it, to feel confident, but we'll get there shortly.

And George, to your first part of the question about Asteria, I would just tell you that it does take some time in a regulated environment to make sure that we can get a second shift up and running. So those steps started about a month, month and a half ago. I can tell you as far as where we are in the second shift, we just recently started that second shift. And as you can imagine, the shop at Asteria is working even before the second shift around the clock to maximize production. But the second shift now, now would eliminate a lot of the constraints, if you will, that exist with vialing and packaging some of these smaller items. So I would tell you in the next. Brett mentioned in a couple of weeks, in the next couple of weeks, we should be in a solid position. I believe that that would be the case primarily because of the advent of this second shift. And probably in a month's time, in a month, maybe a little bit longer, we should be ahead of our safety stock levels so that we can start looking forward to regaining traction from a vertical integration. Vertical integration perspective at Asteria, so we can really start ramp up to where we Where we once were.