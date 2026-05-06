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May 6, 2026 5:32 PM 18 min read

Biote Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Wednesday, Biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=snJG6x3j

Summary

Biote experienced an 8.3% revenue decline to $44.9 million, primarily due to a 13.2% drop in procedure revenue caused by a voluntary product recall affecting hormone pellet supply.

Despite the recall, dietary supplement revenue grew by 19.1%, driven by e-commerce channel expansion.

The company maintains its 2026 revenue forecast above $190 million and expects procedure revenue growth in the second half of 2026, attributing the confidence to restored supply levels and new practitioner training sessions.

Full Transcript

Brett

Bob

Brett

Operator

Jeevan

Hey, this is Jeevan on for Les. Thanks for taking out questions.

Brett

Operator

The next question comes from Jeff Van Sinderen with B. Riley Securities. Please go ahead.

Jeff Van Sinderen (Equity Analyst)

Hi everyone. Just wanted to understand a little bit more about the supply constraints. I guess I'm confused by the recall still having an impact in Q2 and why we would still have supply constraints at this point. I would think that hysteria would recover a little more quickly. Maybe you can just talk a little bit about that.

Brett

Bob

Jeff Van Sinderen (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And so I'm just kind of, I guess thinking this through out loud but you had a shortfall in Q1. You sort of guided down for Q2 in your language as I took it but you kept the year guidance unchanged. So I guess I'm wondering what gives you confidence that the second half will be even better than what was previously implied in guidance.

Brett

Jeff Van Sinderen (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that's helpful. And then just thinking about some of the doctors who couldn't get the supply that they needed. They were on allocation in the moment during Q1 and maybe a little bit in Q2. Was there anything preventing them from maybe sourcing the pellets elsewhere?

Brett

Jeff Van Sinderen (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thanks for taking my questions

Operator

again. If you have a question, please press star then one. The next question comes from George Kelly with Roth Capital Partners. Please go ahead.

George Kelly (Equity Analyst)

Hey everyone, thanks for taking my questions. First one is just back to the recall. I was curious if you saw much clinic attrition as a result.

Brett

George Kelly (Equity Analyst)

Brett

Bob

George Kelly (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you.

Operator

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Brett Christensen for any closing remarks.

Brett Christensen

I want to thank everyone for joining us today. We appreciate your interest in Biot and look forward to speaking with you on our next conference call. Thanks, everyone.

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