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May 6, 2026 5:14 PM 47 min read

Cenovus Energy Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jwojmgbk/

Summary

Cenovus Energy Incorporation reported strong financial performance with an operating margin of approximately $4.4 billion and adjusted funds flow of $3.4 billion for the first quarter.

The company achieved record upstream production, notably in oil sands, with production exceeding 972,000 boe per day, supported by the MEG acquisition.

Operational highlights include significant achievements at the Toledo refinery and successful integration at Christina Lake North, with production ramp-up expected to continue.

Cenovus completed agreements to sell its Canadian commercial fuels business for $275 million, with the transaction expected to close in the latter half of 2026.

The company maintained its capital guidance for 2026 at $5 to $5.3 billion, emphasizing growth and optimization projects across various assets.

Cenovus increased its annual base dividend by 10% to $0.88 per share, reflecting growth and operational strength.

Management emphasized the need for competitive national policies to support further oil sands development and expressed optimism about future production and operational efficiencies.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Patrick Reed (Vice President Investor Relations and Internal Audit)

John McKenzie (Chief Executive Officer)

Cam Sandar (Chief Financial Officer)

John McKenzie (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. If you have a question at this time, please press the star one one on your touchtone telephone. We ask that you please limit yourself to one question and one follow up. One moment for our questions. And our first question comes from Dennis Fung with CIBC World Markets.

Dennis Fung (Equity Analyst)

John McKenzie (Chief Executive Officer)

Andrew

John McKenzie (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, you know Dennis, this has just been a great acquisition for us, you know, for us to be able to get such a huge tier one resource that sits right next to what we do and is right in the wheelhouse of what we do and is going to provide, you know, decades of returns to investors. It's just been a, a terrific acquisition and we're really happy with what we got in that acquisition.

Dennis Fung (Equity Analyst)

John McKenzie (Chief Executive Officer)

Dennis Fung (Equity Analyst)

Thanks, John. I appreciate the caller.

John McKenzie (Chief Executive Officer)

I'll turn it back. Great. Thanks, Dennis.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Next question is from Meno Hulseoff with TD Cowan. Please go ahead.

Meno Hulseoff (Equity Analyst)

John McKenzie (Chief Executive Officer)

Well, I think we continue to push you towards 70%, Menno, but I'll let Eric speak to this in a little bit more detail.

Eric

Meno Hulseoff (Equity Analyst)

Thank you, that was very helpful. Maybe the follow up question is on because it's getting a lot of airtime. Christina Lake North, the Christina Lake North development program you mentioned, I believe another 250 locations. And so my question is, is 40 wells per year a reasonable cadence or would you consider accelerating that a little bit in 2027 and 2028? I'm just asking that because I'm assuming

John McKenzie (Chief Executive Officer)

Andrew

I don't have a lot to add actually. John, that's really an optima. It's really an optim speaking. It's really an optimization of a fully integrated system between the subsurface and the facilities. And obviously we're going to, we lean towards the redevelopments because they come on with instantaneous oil and such low sors.

Meno Hulseoff (Equity Analyst)

Thanks Andrew. I'll turn it back.

John McKenzie (Chief Executive Officer)

Great. Thanks Mano.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Next question is from Alexa Petrick from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Alexa Petrick (Equity Analyst)

Good morning team and thank you for taking our questions. Our first one is just around capital allocation priorities. I mean as we think about the elevated commodity price environment and incremental cash flow generation and any updated thoughts on how you're balancing debt pay down and capital returns.

Cam Sandar (Chief Financial Officer)

Alexa Petrick (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that's very helpful. And then our follow up is really just around West White Rose. I mean any color there, around what the gating items are for First Oil and timing around the cash flow inflection.

Andrew

John McKenzie (Chief Executive Officer)

Andrew

Actually John, can I just add one thing? I think it's an exciting day for many people, for us as an organization, for our partners, but also for the province of Newfoundland. This is a world class project that's come on stream, that's going to benefit the companies, but also Newfoundland for decades to come. Pretty cool. Thank you. I'll turn it over.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you.

Greg Partee (Equity Analyst)

John McKenzie (Chief Executive Officer)

Greg Partee (Equity Analyst)

John McKenzie (Chief Executive Officer)

Jeff

Greg Partee (Equity Analyst)

Okay, terrific. Thanks very much on both fronts.

John McKenzie (Chief Executive Officer)

Great, thanks Greg.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Next question is from Travis Wood from NBC National Bank. Please go ahead.

Travis Wood (Equity Analyst)

John McKenzie (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah. So, Travis, we're kind of doing this in two places. One of the places that we have opportunity is on the crude side and particularly on the east coast of Canada where we're seeing the physical and financial markets disconnect. I'll let Jeff talk a little bit about that and then Eric can kind of fill in on how we're thinking about the product market and our ability to capture premiums there. Great.

Jeff

Eric

Travis Wood (Equity Analyst)

Okay, no, that makes sense. And I know, John, you've kind of been continuing to talk about 70% market capture, but if the team continues to optimize both organic feedstock for the refiners, optimize global sales from the upstream side, and then capture much more robust product pricing downstream, is there a scenario where you think you could continue to outperform that 70%, given the initiatives the team seems to be working on?

John McKenzie (Chief Executive Officer)

Travis Wood (Equity Analyst)

Okay, well, we'll wait for January and keep asking you on the quarterly calls. I appreciate the color.

John McKenzie (Chief Executive Officer)

I'd be disappointed if you didn't. Travis.

Travis Wood (Equity Analyst)

Thank you, though.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Next question is from Manav Gupta from ubs. Please go ahead.

Manav Gupta (Equity Analyst)

Hi, quick question. Your weighted average crack spread for the first quarter, net of rinse was almost down $5 versus the last quarter. I know it's been only probably half a quarter, but can you give us some idea where this number is trending quarter to date? I would assume it's materially higher, but if you could give us some idea where that number is trending quarter to date for you guys.

Eric

Manav Gupta (Equity Analyst)

Perfect. And my quick follow up here is international crude prices are high. International gas prices are super high. Can you talk a little bit about how your international gas assets could be getting some tailwind maybe for a couple of quarters from what's going on. If you could talk about your international gas assets exposure over there.

John McKenzie (Chief Executive Officer)

Manav Gupta (Equity Analyst)

Thank you so much.

John McKenzie (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Manaf.

OPERATOR

Thank you. I would like to remind you that if you are on the phone and wish to ask a question, please press star 11. Next question is from Patrick o' Rourke from ATV Coremark Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Patrick o' Rourke (Equity Analyst)

John McKenzie (Chief Executive Officer)

Eric

Patrick o' Rourke (Equity Analyst)

John McKenzie (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

There are no further questions registered at this time. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. John McKenzie.

John McKenzie (Chief Executive Officer)

Great. And thank you, operator. Obviously, this concludes our conference call, and I'd like to thank everybody for joining. We certainly appreciate your interest in the company. I wish you all a great day. Thank you.

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