Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 6, 2026 5:10 PM 69 min read

Transcript: Comstock Resources Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Wednesday, Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p77w7mi4/

Summary

Comstock Resources Inc reported lower production and financial results in Q1 2026 due to winter weather impacts, with natural gas and oil sales at $339 million.

The company highlighted strong drilling results, with new wells in Western and Legacy Haynesville showing promising initial production rates.

The U.S. Department of Commerce selected the company's Western Haynesville site for a 5.2 gigawatt natural gas power generation hub, enhancing strategic growth prospects.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $44 million, or $0.15 per share, excluding a significant unrealized hedge gain.

Comstock Resources Inc is focused on optimizing drilling and completion techniques in the Western Haynesville, emphasizing careful resource management to avoid past mistakes made in other shale plays.

The company is pursuing a new equity partner for its midstream company, Pinnacle Gas Services, to support infrastructure growth.

Management expressed confidence in turning around production declines and maintaining financial stability without resorting to M&A or equity dilution.

Full Transcript

Jay Allison (Chairman and CEO)

Roland Burns (President and Chief Financial Officer)

Dan Harrison (Chief Operating Officer)

Jay Allison (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time we will conduct the question and answer session. Please limit to one question and one follow up. To ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Carlos Escalante from Wolf Research. Carlos, your line is now open.

Carlos Escalante

Jay Allison (Chairman and CEO)

Dan Harrison (Chief Operating Officer)

Jay Allison (Chairman and CEO)

So give them the more,

Dan Harrison (Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Understood. I'll turn them back. Thank you, team. Great question. Thank you. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Charles Mead from Johnson Rice. Charles, your line is now open.

Charles Mead

Jay Allison (Chairman and CEO)

Dan Harrison (Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

That is great color, Dan. Thank you. Great, great question. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Derek Whitfield from Texas Capital. Derek, your line is now open.

Derek Whitfield

Good morning all and thanks for your time. Morning, Derek. Jay, I appreciate your kind of bigger picture comments to open up the call maybe. Dan, I wanted to start with you. As you think about

Dan Harrison (Chief Operating Officer)

Jay Allison (Chairman and CEO)

Derek Whitfield

So Derek, did I answer your question?

Dan Harrison (Chief Operating Officer)

Jay Allison (Chairman and CEO)

Roland Burns (President and Chief Financial Officer)

Jay Allison (Chairman and CEO)

Yeah. And pure volume in the Western hands will take out some of the lumpiness.

Derek Whitfield

All makes sense. Thanks for your time, guys.

Jay Allison (Chairman and CEO)

Great questions. Thank you, Derek.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Leo Mariani from Roth. Leo, your line is now open.

Leo Mariani

Roland Burns (President and Chief Financial Officer)

from the near future? That's a good question, Leo. We are running a process

Jay Allison (Chairman and CEO)

Roland Burns (President and Chief Financial Officer)

Jay Allison (Chairman and CEO)

Yep, great question. Nobody has the answer disclosable now. Understood.

Leo Mariani

Thank you guys.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jacob Roberts from TPH and Company. Jacob, your line is now open.

Jacob Roberts

Good morning. Morning. Maybe starting on Q1 realizations, I understand there's a lot of moving pieces and maybe a bit of a one time event, but just curious if you could speak to any key takeaways from the quarter in terms of how think about marketing in the future.

Roland Burns (President and Chief Financial Officer)

Jay Allison (Chairman and CEO)

Dan Harrison (Chief Operating Officer)

Jacob Roberts

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Paul diamond from Citi. Paul, your line is now open.

Paul Diamond

Thank you. Good morning, all. Thanks for taking the call. I just wanted to touch base on talking about the development of western Haynesville. Can you remind us of the kind of the time frame and the cadence towards full unitization there? Is it still kind of that late 27 period, or do we see any movement in terms of hpp? Paul?

Jay Allison (Chairman and CEO)

Dan Harrison (Chief Operating Officer)

That's correct.

Jay Allison (Chairman and CEO)

So we, if we needed to, you know, we could move a rig from the core over to the Western angel, but I think the 9 is good. I think that accomplishes every goal we have in 26 and 27. It meets any contracts that we had to provide gas. We have a takeaway for that. We have the rigs deployed for that. We have the frac crews committed for that. So I think that works good. Yeah.

Dan Harrison (Chief Operating Officer)

Paul Diamond

Understood. Appreciate the time. I'll leave it there.

Jay Allison (Chairman and CEO)

Thank you, Paul.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Noel Parks from Tuohy Brothers Investment Research. Noel, your line is now open.

Noel Parks

Dan Harrison (Chief Operating Officer)

Noel Parks

Dan Harrison (Chief Operating Officer)

Roland Burns (President and Chief Financial Officer)

Jay Allison (Chairman and CEO)

Noel Parks

Great. Thanks for the perspective.

OPERATOR

This concludes the question and answer session. I would now like to turn it back to Jay Allison for closing remarks.

Jay Allison (Chairman and CEO)

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved