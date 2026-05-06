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May 6, 2026 5:09 PM 37 min read

Lucky Strike Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Lucky Strike (NYSE:LUCK) held its third-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/210187994

Summary

Lucky Strike reported a second consecutive quarter of positive same-store sales, with total revenue increasing to $342.2 million despite disruptions from winter storms and geopolitical events.

The company has implemented significant cost-saving measures, including a reduction of 97,000 labor hours and $6 million in annualized savings from headcount reductions, aided by their AI system, ORCA.

Future guidance has been adjusted to account for macroeconomic challenges, with expectations for 4-5% revenue growth, $345-$350 million in adjusted EBITDA, and $120 million in capital expenditures.

Operational highlights include progress in brand consolidation with 115 Lucky Strike conversions and improvements in water parks expected to add $18 million in incremental EBITDA.

Management is focused on increasing free cash flow per share to $2 over the next 12 months, leveraging EBITDA growth, CapEx discipline, and opportunistic share repurchases.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Bobby Levin (Chief Financial Officer)

Tom

OPERATOR

Steve Wysinski (Equity Analyst)

Tom

Steve Wysinski (Equity Analyst)

Okay, gotcha. Thanks, guys. Appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Jeremy Hamblin with Craig-Hallum Capital. Your line is open.

Jeremy Hamblin (Equity Analyst)

Bobby Levin (Chief Financial Officer)

Jeremy Hamblin (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thanks so much for taking the questions. Best wishes.

OPERATOR

Next question comes from the line of Eric Wolf with Texas Capital. Your line is open.

Eric Wolf (Equity Analyst)

Bobby Levin (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question comes from the line of Matthew Boss with JP Morgan. Your line is open.

Matthew Boss (Equity Analyst)

Great, Tom, So maybe to take a step back. So how have you seen your business perform historically in environments with elevated gas prices or are following Geopolitical shock events. Just trying to compare today to historical precedent and then on the flat performance in April. So excluding an upturn in the macro backdrop, should we think of that as your baseline for the fourth quarter and business trends excluding change in the macro?

Tom

Matthew Boss (Equity Analyst)

Bobby Levin (Chief Financial Officer)

Right. That you didn't have in the fiscal 26. So we are still very confident in low 30s long term EBITDA margin. And this year you just have these two anomalous facts that happen on top of, you know, in December. You know, we've already addressed this a few times. Just a lot of wasted payroll that won't happen again. Helpful color. Best of luck.

OPERATOR

Next question comes from the line of Eric Handler with Roth Capital. Your line is open.

Eric Handler (Equity Analyst)

Good morning. Thanks for the question. I wonder if you could talk about, given the economic pressures that are going on right now, aside from the disconnect between alcohol and food, are you seeing any other behavioral changes with food and beverage spending?

Bobby Levin (Chief Financial Officer)

Not really. I think that food in general, for us, you know, we have a tailwind in that we have a new menu. We've found we've been underpriced on food and we continue to roll out new different options. We also have recently upgraded the food menu in the ams. So it's, it's hard for us to see if there's any sort of disconnect in the consumer because we have such a good tailwind on the evolution of our food product.

Eric Handler (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Next question comes from the line of Michael Kupinsky with Global Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Michael Kupinsky (Equity Analyst)

Bobby Levin (Chief Financial Officer)

Michael Kupinsky (Equity Analyst)

Bobby Levin (Chief Financial Officer)

Michael Kupinsky (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. Good luck.

OPERATOR

Next question comes from the line of Ian Zafino with Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Isaac Salazon

Hey, good morning guys. This is Isaac Salazon on for Ian. Thanks for taking all questions. I just had one follow up on the corporate event side. I think in the prepared remarks you alluded to some new white collar AI concerns or corporates potentially pulling back. I think you just addressed some of the corporate fund, the last question, but maybe it's good. Just touch on that piece.

Bobby Levin (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

And our last question comes from the line of David Hargreaves with Barclays. Your line is open.

David Hargreaves (Equity Analyst)

Okay. All my smarter questions have been asked, but could you talk about what we should expect with. Should we expect the revolver to continue to come down in the fourth quarter and your fourth quarter? And then could you talk about the amount of room you have under the leverage covenant? Thank you.

Bobby Levin (Chief Financial Officer)

Yes. So we don't have a leverage Covenant. We're not 40% drawn on our revolver and we don't expect to be. I would expect the revolver to come down meaningfully throughout the September quarter. We're generating a significant amount of cash in the summer. And that is, you know, we're very focused on bringing that revolver down by the end of the year. Calendar year.

David Hargreaves (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And then based on your commentary, there was a lot of noise in the quarter. I appreciate that. But it sounds like there may have been some traffic or participation declines based on, you know, gas prices and the conflict. Should that mean, you know, given that your same store sales were up a little bit, does that mean you took a lot of price in the quarter or what should we be thinking about in terms of price and mix?

Bobby Levin (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you. Yeah, so. So remember, we were up five and a half in January. We're up one in February. We're down seven in March. Right. And so we took a little bit of price, but it not, you know, meaningfully and ultimately price, mix and traffic are all sort of flattish.

David Hargreaves (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. I'm looking forward to seeing the whole. All the parts cohesively working together.

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