Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
ia us feature image
May 6, 2026 5:04 PM 4 min read

Analyzing Apple In Comparison To Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage &amp; Peripherals Industry

Apple Background

Through an analysis of Apple, we can infer the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Apple in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

  • In the context of the debt-to-equity ratio, Apple holds a middle position among its top 4 peers.

  • This indicates a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, which implies a relatively balanced financial structure with a reasonable debt-equity mix.

Key Takeaways

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved