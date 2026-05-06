Apple Background

Through an analysis of Apple, we can infer the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Apple in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

In the context of the debt-to-equity ratio, Apple holds a middle position among its top 4 peers.

This indicates a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, which implies a relatively balanced financial structure with a reasonable debt-equity mix.

Key Takeaways

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.