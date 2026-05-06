Evaluating Tesla Against Peers In Automobiles Industry

Tesla Background

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of Tesla, the following trends become evident:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Tesla in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Tesla has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Key Takeaways

The high PE, PB, and PS ratios of Tesla indicate that the company is currently trading at a premium compared to its peers in the Automobiles industry. However, the low ROE suggests that Tesla may not be efficiently utilizing its shareholders' equity. On the other hand, the high EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth figures reflect strong operational performance and growth potential within the industry sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.