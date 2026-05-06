NVIDIA Background

Through a detailed examination of NVIDIA, we can deduce the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Among its top 4 peers, NVIDIA has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. A high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder equity, while high EBITDA and gross profit signify robust operational performance. The high revenue growth indicates strong sales momentum within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.