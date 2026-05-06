Douglas Emmett Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Wednesday, Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Douglas Emmett reported positive absorption of approximately 100,000 square feet for the second consecutive quarter and executed a record 450,000 square feet of new leases.
The company acquired a portfolio of medical office properties in Beverly Hills for $260 million, aiming to expand its portfolio at a significant discount to long-term value.
Strategic redevelopment projects in Brentwood, Westwood, and Burbank are progressing, with Studio Plaza leasing underway.
Q1 office leasing costs averaged $6.30 per square foot, below the benchmark for other Office REITs, and the residential portfolio reported a 4.2% increase in cash same-property NOI.
Douglas Emmett's guidance for 2026 expects diluted net income per share between negative $0.20 and negative $0.14, with FFO per share between $1.39 and $1.45.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Douglas Emmett's quarterly earnings call. Today's call is being recorded at this time. All participants are in listen only mode. After management's prepared remarks, you will receive instructions for participating in the question and answer session. I will now turn the conference over to Stuart McElhenney, vice president of Investor Relations for Douglas Emmett. Please go ahead.
Stuart McElhenney (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Jordan Kaplan (Chairman and CEO)
Kevin Crummey (Chief Investment Officer)
OPERATOR
Steve Sacwa (Equity Analyst)
Stuart McElhenney (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Steve Sacwa (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks. And then maybe a follow up. Jordan, can you provide any just additional, I guess, valuation metrics, kind of yield, return on equity, stabilize yield on the Bedford transaction? Obviously we can back into a price per foot, but any kind of going in cap rates or return on equity that you could share for Douglas Emmett would be helpful.
Jordan Kaplan (Chairman and CEO)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Alexander Goldfarb with Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.
Alexander Goldfarb (Equity Analyst)
Jordan Kaplan (Chairman and CEO)
Alexander Goldfarb (Equity Analyst)
Jordan Kaplan (Chairman and CEO)
Alexander Goldfarb (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question will come from Anthony Paulone with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.
Anthony Paulone (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Jordan, you talked about just finding bottom here, but can you maybe step back just to give us your thoughts on LA in general and how that's playing into tenant behavior or desire to sign leases just a little bit more on the ground in terms of what the feedback has been from prospective tenants.
Jordan Kaplan (Chairman and CEO)
Anthony Paulone (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And then at Studio Plaza, you said it sounds like tenants are starting to take some space there. When should we think about that just being put to bed in terms of stabilized and up and running?
Jordan Kaplan (Chairman and CEO)
Stuart McElhenney (Vice President of Investor Relations)
I mean do you think it's another year to get to 90 plus or two years out? Tony, we're not going to give. We're pleased with the pace so far. Like when it's stabilized we'll move it back into the in service portfolio. But we don't like to give individual building data and we don't want to put a timeline on ourselves. Okay, thanks.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Jana Gallen with Bank of America. Please go ahead.
Jana Gallen (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. , congrats on the strong start to the year.
Stuart McElhenney (Vice President of Investor Relations)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Seth Bergey with Citi. Please go ahead.
Seth Bergey
Stuart McElhenney (Vice President of Investor Relations)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Upurana with KeyBank Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Upurana (Equity Analyst)
Great, thank you. On the Bedford acquisition, is there any kind of mark to market opportunity? We couldn't hear you. Yeah, you're cutting out. Can you hear me now? Yes. Yeah. On the Bedford collection, is there a mark to market opportunity there or any kind of expected rent growth that you can achieve there?
Jordan Kaplan (Chairman and CEO)
Upurana (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. That was helpful. And then could you maybe talk a little bit on the potential to do additional external growth opportunities that you're seeing in the market? I know you've talked about developing resi and trying to buy stabilized office, which you've been doing, but just curious what kinds of opportunities you're seeing and the depth that you're seeing out in your markets,
Kevin Crummey (Chief Investment Officer)
it's Kevin. We're seeing a lot of activity, and more than half of it is off market where somebody reaches out. And so, you know, we're feeling pretty good about the engagement that we're having with people. We just need to close the gap and come up with pricing that makes sense. And as we've said, we're focused on office.
Upurana (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Up next, we have John Kim with BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
John Kim
Good morning. With the Bedford Collection, you announced that you have a third of the Class A office space in Beverly Hills.
Jordan Kaplan (Chairman and CEO)
John Kim
your occupancy guidance is achievable, if there's
Jordan Kaplan (Chairman and CEO)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Dylan Brzezinski with Green Street. Please go ahead.
Dylan Brzezinski (Equity Analyst)
Jordan Kaplan (Chairman and CEO)
Dylan Brzezinski (Equity Analyst)
That's helpful. Color guys, thanks so much.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Rich Anderson with Cantor Fitzgerald. Please go ahead.
Rich Anderson (Equity Analyst)
Jordan Kaplan (Chairman and CEO)
Rich Anderson (Equity Analyst)
Jordan Kaplan (Chairman and CEO)
Rich Anderson (Equity Analyst)
Okay. Sounds good. Thanks very much.
OPERATOR
This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Jordan Kaplan for any closing remarks.
Jordan Kaplan (Chairman and CEO)
Well, look forward to speaking with you again next quarter.
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