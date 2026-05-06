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May 6, 2026 2:20 PM 47 min read

Occidental Petroleum Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zrxosm22/

Summary

Occidental Petroleum reported strong financial performance with adjusted earnings of $1.06 per diluted share and free cash flow of $1.7 billion in Q1 2026, bolstered by higher commodity prices and operational efficiency.

Strategic initiatives include a focus on subsurface capability, operational excellence, lower decline rates, and portfolio optimization, with 83% of production now concentrated in the U.S. to ensure stability.

The company is targeting a $10 billion principal debt reduction, with future capital allocation focused on dividend growth, opportunistic share repurchases, and selective reinvestment based on macroeconomic conditions.

Operational highlights include a production increase to over 1.4 million boe per day, a new exploration discovery in the Gulf of America, and completion of the second phase of the Stratos project, despite some non-process component issues.

CEO Vicki Holub announced her retirement, with Richard Jackson succeeding her, emphasizing continuity in strategic direction and execution of existing plans.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Babatunde Kole

Vicki Hollub

Richard Jackson (Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer)

Sunil Matthew (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Vicki Hollub

OPERATOR

Doug Legate (Equity Analyst)

Richard Jackson (Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer)

Doug Legate (Equity Analyst)

Sunil Matthew (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Nitin Kumar with Mizuho. Please go ahead.

Nitin Kumar (Equity Analyst)

Richard Jackson (Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer)

Nitin Kumar (Equity Analyst)

No, that's great. Thank you for that clarity. And then just, you know, you talked about discipline and maybe staying the course on at least 26 and maybe not chasing growth. One of your peers talked about increased non operated activity in the Delaware basin. Anything that you're seeing on the ground, you have a big position and a big operation there. In terms of others chasing growth,

Richard Jackson (Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Arun Jayarama with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Arun Jayarama (Equity Analyst)

Richard Jackson (Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer)

Sunil Matthew (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Arun Jayarama (Equity Analyst)

That's super clear. For my follow up, Richard, I cover some of the North American service companies as well, and they are talking about being able to push some price on rigs, frac and consumables. You did reiterate your capex range at 5.5 to 5.9 billion for the full year. I was wondering if you could talk about some of these inflationary pressures and does it change kind of where you expect to land within that range?

Richard Jackson (Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer)

Ken Dillon (Senior Vice President and President, International Oil and Gas Operations)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Betty Jiang with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Betty Jiang (Equity Analyst)

Richard Jackson (Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer)

Betty Jiang (Equity Analyst)

No, that sounds great. And maybe digging a bit more into the base optimization. I really appreciate that there's a lot of focus on mitigating that decline. Can we just get an update on the unconventional EOR projects? What do you need to see to scale these projects and what are some of the limiting factors longer term?

Richard Jackson (Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Neil Mehta with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Neil Mehta (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, congratulations Vicki, and congratulations Richard as well. You know, maybe Vicki, give you an opportunity to share your perspective. The last 10 years have been very volatile for the energy sector. But any perspective on the decade ahead and what leaves you optimistic and what are the biggest concerns that you think we as an investment community should be spending time on?

Vicki Hollub

Neil Mehta (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, really great perspective, Vicki. And then the follow up is, and I think you, you responded to this last quarter, you're now long inventory through M and A and good reserve replacement. And so the probability of needing to do large MA is really diminished. Richard, I just love your perspective on that as well. Is that a view, the point that the leadership team shares and it's really an organic story. So both of you guys love your perspective.

Vicki Hollub

Yeah. I just want to say we did not go through what we went through to build this portfolio to let it sit there for 30 years. So Richard, to you.

Richard Jackson (Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer)

Vicki Hollub

And thank you, Neil, for the question and helping us to clarify that. And with that, I think we're done with the Q and A. And thank you all for joining us and for your questions and have, have a great day.

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