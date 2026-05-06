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May 6, 2026 2:18 PM 47 min read

Saratoga Investment Q4 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) released fourth-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xv3y6qrh/

Summary

Saratoga Investment reported a strong fiscal year end with net positive originations and a 9.1% return on equity, significantly outperforming the industry average.

The company announced a monthly base dividend of $0.25 per share, representing a 12.6% yield, and maintained a robust investment pipeline despite challenging market conditions.

Future growth is supported by strong business development initiatives, a diversified portfolio, and substantial liquidity with $211 million in investment capacity.

The company's portfolio remains predominantly in first lien debt with a focus on solid credit quality, although some assets such as the CLO F note were placed on non-accrual.

Management highlighted ongoing strategic hires, including a new COO, to enhance performance and growth opportunities, and expressed confidence in navigating macroeconomic uncertainties.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Henry Steenkamp (Chief Financial and Chief Compliance Officer)

Christian Oberbeck (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Henry Steenkamp (Chief Financial and Chief Compliance Officer)

David DeSantis (Chief Operating Officer and Senior Managing Director)

Christian Oberbeck (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time we will conduct the question and answer session as a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Eric Zwick with Lucid Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Eric Zwick (Analyst)

Henry Steenkamp (Chief Financial and Chief Compliance Officer)

Eric Zwick (Analyst)

Great, great, that's helpful. Maybe just a bit of a follow up there with kind of the success of the business development efforts. Has that changed? Is that kind of gradually changing the mix of the pipeline in terms of new versus follow on activity?

Henry Steenkamp (Chief Financial and Chief Compliance Officer)

Eric Zwick (Analyst)

Got it. And last one, apologies if I missed it in the prepared comments. What transpired during the quarter that led to the CLO F note being placed on non accrual?

Henry Steenkamp (Chief Financial and Chief Compliance Officer)

Eric Zwick (Analyst)

Understood. Thanks for taking my questions.

OPERATOR

One moment for our next question. The next question comes from the line of Robert Dodd with Raymond James. Go ahead, your line is open.

Robert Dodd (Analyst)

Henry Steenkamp (Chief Financial and Chief Compliance Officer)

Robert Dodd (Analyst)

Got it, thank you. Different topic on the outreach, to your point, I mean, you've kind of outperformed certainly in the last couple of quarters. You've been onboarding new portfolio companies, doing follow ons, et cetera, spike broadly a pretty muted environment for a lot of your competitors. So your outreach and establishing new relationships on the sponsor side has been paying off. How much further can you push that?

Henry Steenkamp (Chief Financial and Chief Compliance Officer)

How much further can we push our originations? Yeah, originations, the pipeline, adding more sponsors, et cetera. Like, you know, how much. I know you're under penetrated, relatively speaking, where you'd like to be, but I mean, by how much, I mean how much could your pipeline capital being a different issue, right? Whether you could take advantage of it, but how much could the pipeline.

Christian Oberbeck (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Henry Steenkamp (Chief Financial and Chief Compliance Officer)

David DeSantis (Chief Operating Officer and Senior Managing Director)

Robert Dodd (Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

One moment. As we bring up the next question, and as a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. Our next question comes from Christopher Nolan with Ladenburg Thalman. Go ahead. Your line is open.

Christopher Nolan (Analyst)

Hi. Thanks for the Detail in the F notes, were there any particular industries that drove the non accrual?

Henry Steenkamp (Chief Financial and Chief Compliance Officer)

You know, I don't know exactly off the top of my head, but it's really like a handful of assets. So I don't think it's there in one industry, but it's probably about five assets or so that drove most of the decline.

Christian Oberbeck (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Henry Steenkamp (Chief Financial and Chief Compliance Officer)

Yeah. And Chris, we also have significant disclosure on the clo in our 10k that we just filed. So you'll be able to see in the mdna, you'll be able to see the split by industries and then also the weighting by our credit risk categories as well.

Christopher Nolan (Analyst)

Is it fair to say that we should expect CLOs to run off as a percentage of your investment assets?

Christian Oberbeck (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Christopher Nolan (Analyst)

Okay, thank you. Thanks, Chris.

OPERATOR

I'm showing no further questions at this time, so I would now like to turn it back to Christian Oberbeck for closing remarks.

Christian Oberbeck (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Well, again, we thank all of our shareholders and analysts for following us and participating on this call, and we look forward to speaking with you next quarter. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may now disconnect.

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