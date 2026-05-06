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May 6, 2026 2:02 PM 42 min read

Full Transcript: California Resources Q1 2026 Earnings Call

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=NUvMT3b9

Summary

California Resources reported a strong first quarter with adjusted EBITDAX of $304 million, 17% above the midpoint of their guidance, and raised their full-year guidance.

The company is increasing drilling activity with three additional rigs, focusing on both California and Utah, aiming for approximately 1% production growth by year's end.

California Resources completed construction of California's first commercial-scale carbon capture and storage project, expecting EPA approval soon, marking a significant milestone in their carbon management business.

The Berry merger synergies exceeded expectations, with 80% implemented and an increased target, driven by cost reductions and operational efficiencies.

Management highlighted improved capital efficiency, reducing the number of rigs needed for production maintenance and enhancing returns, with a strong free cash flow outlook projected to exceed $800 million for the year.

Full Transcript

Operator

Daniel Juck (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Francisco

Cleo

Francisco

Operator

Scott Hanold (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

Francisco

Cleo

Scott Hanold (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

Yeah, I appreciate all the call that was very helpful. My follow up question is on Uinta base and maybe if you could step back for us and talk about why invest in Uinta and how do you look at the long term strategy of that asset?

Francisco

Operator

The next question comes from Betty Jang with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Betty Jang (Equity Analyst at Barclays)

Francisco

Betty Jang (Equity Analyst at Barclays)

Francisco

Operator

The next question comes from Josh Silverstein with ebs. Please go ahead.

Josh Silverstein (Equity Analyst at EBS)

Thanks. Hey guys, nice update on the barrier synergy front here. And I like that you guys give the three different bars there to help kind of break those out where they're coming from. Can you just talk about how these are starting to trickle in through the course of this year? Will you start to see it in 2Q or is it later on this year where those benefits really start to show up?

Francisco

Cleo

Josh Silverstein (Equity Analyst at EBS)

Thanks for that. I was hoping to shift over towards the power business for you guys to see how you guys are thinking about the evolution of this business. For you, is it something that could grow? I know it's definitely being integrated with other parts of the business, but how are you thinking about this? And then maybe just kind of a broader overview of what you're seeing in the California markets. Thanks.

Francisco

Operator

The next question comes from Zach Parham with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Zach Parham

Hey, thanks for taking my question. Wanted to ask on the buyback first. Buybacks were relatively smaller in 1Q at 10 million and you bought back around $45 per share. So those buybacks were done mostly early in the quarter. The stocks moved quite a bit higher since, but so is the commodity. So you're going to still generate quite a bit of free cash flow this year. Can you just talk about how you're thinking about the buyback going forward?

Francisco

Cleo

Zach Parham

Thanks Cleo. A follow up, I wanted to ask on the cost side, as you add back some activity, are you seeing anything on the inflation side? I'm sure you're seeing higher diesel prices have some sort of impact, but anything else you would flag from an inflationary standpoint

Cleo

Operator

The next question comes from Michael Ferro with Pickering. Please go ahead.

Michael Ferro (Equity Analyst at Pickering)

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking our questions. I'd like to ask about risk management. Clearly it was a volatile quarter for pricing. It looks to probably continue in the second quarter. California market dynamics only add to volatility. When you look at the business today, the balance sheet's in a much healthier position than it's been previously. So does any of the market dynamic changes alter the company's hedging strategy moving forward?

Francisco

Hey Michael. So as I mentioned before, we want to build a company that the investors feel good about owning through the commodity cycle, the ups and downs of the cycle. So we see our hedging strategy as a break, as a great tool to deliver that into ultimately lock in attractive economics so we can execute regardless of where prices go. I'll turn it to Clio for a little bit more details on the go forward game plan.

Cleo

Michael Ferro (Equity Analyst at Pickering)

Thanks for that. Staying on the topic. In the first quarter, volatility weighed on the post hedge realized pricing and at least first our numbers negatively affected our EBITDA expectations. But looking forward, does that same timing dynamic that was a headwind for the first quarter act as a tailwind for 2Q.

Cleo

Operator

And the last two questions today will come from Nate Pendleton with Texas Capital. Please go.

Nate Pendleton

Francisco

Operator

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Francisco Leon for any closing remarks.

Francisco

Great. Thank you everybody for joining us today. We look forward to seeing many of you on the road at upcoming investor conferences in the coming weeks. So thank you and have a great day.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

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